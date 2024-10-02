Google is rolling out an update for Gmail for its summary cards and is introducing a new section called "Happening soon." This update is supposed to help users better manage their emails by making it easier to find information across emails and apps.

Gmail is introducing a new "Happening soon" section at the top of inboxes. This section will show things like purchase summary cards, which give information on deliveries that are two days away. The "Happening soon" section will only appear when relevant and will let users see upcoming deliveries at a glance. This is just the start, and Google aims to add more functionality to the section in the future.

Google

Gmail already has summary cards that give the important details at the top of emails, but now those are being redesigned with a new look. The updated cards will cover four main categories: purchases, events, bills, and travel. For example, for purchases, users can track packages, view order details, and easily find past purchases. Event cards will let users see upcoming events, add them to their calendars, invite others, and find directions. Bill cards will let users see and pay bills or set reminders for future payments. Finally, travel cards will help manage reservations, check in for flights, and see travel details.

This new feature gives you a quick overview and easier access to all the details of an event, delivery, bill, and so on. The cards will also stay updated in real-time, so users will have the latest information on deliveries, deadlines, and other important details. The rollout of all these new features will be gradual, so don't expect it immediately. Updated purchase summary cards for individual emails on Android and iOS will release first, with event, bill, and travel summary cards and the "Happening soon" section following in the coming months. Eventually, all four card categories will be available across individual emails, the "Happening soon" section, and Gmail search.

Source: Google