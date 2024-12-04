General Motors and its EV charging partner, EVgo, have doubled the number of public stations in their U.S. charging network to 2,000 in total, in just over a year and with hundreds potentially more on the way by the end of 2024.

GM and EVgo constructed their 2,000th co-branded public charging station in Murietta, California, just off the 215 freeway in Riverside County. The station's five 350kW fast chargers can service up to ten vehicles at a time. There's no word on what type of charging ports the new station provides, whether it's the older CCS style that GM had been using for its electric vehicles, or the new de facto industry standard, Tesla's NACS system (with which GM vehicles are compatible).

To date, the two companies have collaborated to install charging stations in nearly 400 locations across 32 states; their 1,000th location was built in Woodbridge, Illinois in August 2023. This past September, the two companies set a self-imposed deadline to build some 2,850 EV fast charging stations by the end of 2024. With Wednesday's announcement, the duo has completed a large majority of that work.

“Our collaboration with EVgo underscores our dedication to providing EV drivers with the best possible experience by expanding reliable fast charging infrastructure across the country,” said Wade Sheffer, Vice President, GM Energy, in a press statement. ”As we work to deploy our first flagship destinations next year, we are thrilled to celebrate today’s milestone of reaching 2,000 fast charging stalls built through this program," EVgo President, Dennis Kish, added.

The EVgo-partnered charging network is but one of many that GM has invested in. The automaker announced in December 2023, that it will work with Flying J to install another 2,000 DC fast chargers at 200 of its "travel center" truck stops, as well as 400 “flagship” gas station-style charging locations, across the country by the end of this year. GM is also part of the Ionna consortium, which also includes Hyundai, Kia, BMW, and Stellantis, which seeks to build yet another fast charging network in the U.S. in the coming years.

Site: GM via The Verge