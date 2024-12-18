While EVs are the future, you can't go out and charge most of them like you would top up a gas car with gas at any station. ChargePoint wants to solve this problem by partnering with General Motors to build more charging stations, many of which will use a new, fancy universal port.

ChargePoint, a major provider of EV charging solutions, and General Motors have announced a partnership to install "hundreds" of charging ports across the United States by the end of 2025. This initiative by both companies wants to address the growing need for accessible and efficient EV charging infrastructure, supporting the wider adoption of electric vehicles in the process.

The charging stations will feature ChargePoint's Express Plus platform, capable of charging speeds up to 500kW, significantly reducing charging times for EV drivers. Many locations will also utilize ChargePoint's Omni Port system, which allows vehicles with either CCS or NACS charging ports to use any charger without the need for adapters. The collaboration also includes an incentive program to encourage third-party operators to own and operate charging infrastructure, further accelerating the expansion of the charging network. GM had previously also partnered with EVgo, and that partnership was also pretty successful.

Many companies are adopting NACS, which was formerly Tesla's proprietary charging port, for their new electric vehicles over the course of the coming months, and it's going to take a lot more than just Tesla superchargers if EVs are ever to catch up with gas cars. This is where ChargePoint wants to step in—it currently runs one of the world's biggest networks of EV chargers, and with GM's help, it wants to expand it even further, with the addition of the new Omni Port chargers being a top point in this rollout. We'll have to wait and see how this renewed network of chargers ends up looking.

Source: ChargePoint