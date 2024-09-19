Tesla's charging port, called the NACS, is becoming standard across EVs, but that's not good for much if you can't get access to Tesla's Superchargers. GM cars will finally be able to use the Supercharger network, but not for free.

General Motors has taken a significant step towards expanding charging options for its electric vehicle owners. The company has updated its software, enabling Chevy, Cadillac, and GMC electric vehicles to access Tesla's Supercharger network. While future GM vehicles will come equipped with Tesla's charging port, current owners will need to purchase a "GM-approved" Tesla adapter for $225 through their brand's smartphone app. Once that's done, GM customers who are eligible for this will get access to 17,800 Tesla Supercharger plugs across the country.

This is a a major improvement considering that Tesla has one of the biggest, if not the biggest, charging networks in the country, and one that will greatly expand options for charging your GM car. This move follows GM's announcement over 15 months ago to adopt Tesla's EV charging plug, known as the North American Charging Standard (NACS). Several automakers, including Ford, have committed to adopting NACS in the short-term or medium-term.

GM's decision to sell the adapters may turn out to be a bit controversial, especially so when you take into account that Tesla has indicated that non-Tesla owners will pay a slightly higher fee for charging. The company also plans to update its brand apps to allow customers to search for and pay for Supercharger sessions.

While Tesla has a head start in building its EV charging network, other automakers are catching up. GM is involved in several projects to build new fast EV chargers, collaborating with companies like EVgo. Tesla has also announced plans to grant access to its Superchargers to Volvo, Polestar, Nissan, and Mercedes-Benz customers in the near future.

Source: The Verge