The Caps Lock key on the keyboard changes all your letters to capital letters, but only on your own device. A new utility has answered the bold question: what if pressing Caps Lock changed the mode on everyone’s computer at once?

Global Capslock Key is a project by developer Nolen Royalty, which synchronizes your caps lock state with everyone else using the application. For example, if two people have it installed on their computers, and one person activates caps lock, it also activates the feature on the other person’s computer. A truly revolutionary way of writing.

The project’s documentation explains, “by using this client YOU CAN SYNCHRONIZE YOUR CAPS LOCK STAte with everyone elsE USING THIS CLIENT. WHENEVER I PRESS CAPSLOck it is pressed for you and VICE-VERSA. NO MORE DISAGREEING ABOUT WHEN TO USE CAPS LOCK. NOw we can all share a siNGLE KEY!”

The client is a simple Python script that works on any Mac, Windows, or Linux system. However, Linux support relies on xdotool to be installed, and it doesn’t currently work on Wayland systems. The developer “wrote most of it over thE WEEKEND BUT I TESTED IT ON EACH PLATFORM ONE TO THREE TIMES.”

You can also try it by typing on (warning for people with photosensitivity) the global caps lock website. The site also has an indicator for how many people are currently sharing their caps lock key, which can flash frequently.

Nolen has made many other fun web projects, including Every UUID Dot Com as a searchable list of every possible UUID v4 value, PacCam as a multiplayer Pac-Man game controlled with your face through a webcam, and a recreation of Wordle in the Firefox address bar.

In the Q&A section for Global Capslock Key, the developer responds to “SHOULD I DO THIS” with “IF YOU ARE ASking that question then probably not.”

Source: GitHub