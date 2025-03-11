Samsung Evo Select Micro SD Card $33 $40 Save $7 You can pick up a 256-512GB SD card that supports the minimum specs of Steam Deck for cheap. And since it's designed by Samsung, you know it's reliable and bound to last years without problems. Buy on Amazon $33 at Samsung

Do you need more space for your Nintendo Switch, dashcam, Steam Deck, or other device with a microSD card slot? Samsung’s 512GB EVO Select card is now on sale for $33 from Amazon and Samsung’s online store.

Samsung’s latest-generation EVO Select cards deliver sequential read speeds of up to 160 MB/s, which is about as fast as you can get with microSD cards. They also have an A2 Application Performance Class rating, indicating they can handle random read and write operations better than a typical microSD card—an important factor when installing application and games to the card.

Even the best microSD cards won’t come close to the sustained performance speeds of a typical SATA SSD, and they won’t come anywhere near NVMe speeds. However, if you need more storage for a Nintendo Switch, smartphone, tablet, or other device where microSD is the only option, these A2 cards are as good as you can get.

The 512GB capacity on this EVO Select card gives you plenty of room for games, offline movies, video recordings, and anything else you might need. Most Nintendo Switch games are a few gigabytes or smaller, for example, with a few games eating up 10GB or more.

This 512GB EVO Select card is usually available on Amazon for around $35-40, so this discount to $33 isn’t an Earth-shattering deal. Still, it’s the lowest recorded price for this card on Amazon, and it’s a great option for upgrading the storage on any of your microSD card-equipped devices. This also includes an adapter in the box for using the card with a full-size SD card reader.

You should double check your devices support 512GB cards before buying this card (or any other high-capacity card). Some old hardware only works with smaller cards, especially when file system limits are a factor. For example, my Nintendo 3DS only supports cards up to 32GB unless they are formatted to appear as smaller cards.