How well do you know the features and perks included with your AT&T wireless plan? From premium services to device security features, here's how to maximize your plan's value.

1 Take Advantage of Plan Perks

If you subscribe to one of AT&T's Unlimited plans, you may have several included premium perks. For example, Unlimited Premium plans include 4K UHD streaming, while both that and the Unlimited Extra plan include priority data during network congestion. International features like talk, text, and data in Mexico and Canada come standard on most plans, while Unlimited Premium plans also include the same in many Latin American countries.

The mobile hotspot allowance can be particularly valuable. Unlimited Starter subscribers receive 5GB per line each month, and this allotment increases with each plan, maxing out at 60GB with Unlimited Premium. To enable it, head to Settings on your phone, tap "Cellular" or "Connections," and toggle on "Mobile Hotspot." Just remember to be mindful of your data usage—hotspot or otherwise—to avoid painful slowdowns.

2 Enable Advanced Features

Several AT&T network features can dramatically improve your calling and streaming experience. Wi-Fi Calling lets you make calls over Wi-Fi networks when cellular signal is weak; enable it in your phone's Settings under "Phone" or "Connections." For iPhone users, ensure "Add Wi-Fi Calling For Other Devices" is enabled to use calling features across your Apple devices.

If you enjoy streaming video, make sure to change your favorite app’s video quality settings on mobile to match your plan for the best experience. Most plans max out at 480p streaming, but Unlimited Premium and some grandfathered plans may have access to much higher-quality streams. Either way, it’s worth checking your plan settings online to see if there’s a higher quality available for you to enable. Once again, be mindful of data consumption, as higher quality uses more data.

3 Protect Your Device

AT&T ActiveArmor comes free with all unlimited plans, providing essential security features like spam call blocking and fraud alerts. To maximize your protection, download the ActiveArmor app and enable all security features.

The advanced version, ActiveArmor Advanced Security, adds additional features like checking the dark web for your personal information and secure browsing on public Wi-Fi networks. This version is included free with certain unlimited plans, like Unlimited Extra and Premium, so check your plan benefits to see if you already have access.

4 Save Every Month

Small discounts add up quickly on your AT&T bill. Enable autopay and paperless billing to save up to $10 monthly per line. These settings can be adjusted in your AT&T account under "Billing & Payments." Multi-line discounts automatically apply when you add lines, potentially saving hundreds annually.

Also, consider bundling services if you use AT&T Internet or TV. Bundle discounts vary but typically range from $10-30 monthly. Check your account or contact AT&T to explore available bundle options in your area.

5 Trade In/Trade Up

AT&T frequently offers substantial trade-in credits toward new devices, even for older phones. These offers aren't just for new customers—existing customers can often get similar deals. Ideally, try to time your trade-in around promotional periods, typically during new phone releases or the holiday season.

When shopping for a new phone, you’ll be able to see your phone’s eligible value. Even phones with cracked screens might qualify for promotional credits, though values vary. Remember that most trade-in deals require an unlimited plan and staying with AT&T for up to 36 months to receive the full credit value.

6 Discounts You Deserve

AT&T offers various discount programs in honor of those who serve in myriad fashions. Military members, veterans, and their families can save 25% on unlimited plans, while first responders and teachers get similar discounts. Even if you don't fall into these categories, your employer might be enrolled in AT&T's corporate discount program.

To verify eligibility and apply for discounts, visit AT&T's discount program page and follow the verification steps for your specific category. You'll typically need to provide at least one document to prove your eligibility, such as a work email address, military ID, or employer pay stub. Once verified, you can combine your special discounts with standard savings, like autopay and paperless billing.

It's worth noting that AT&T regularly updates its plan details, so be sure to review your account every once in a while just to ensure you're taking advantage of all available benefits. Contact AT&T’s customer support or visit a retail store if you need help checking or enabling these features or even discussing which plan might be best for you based on the available perks.