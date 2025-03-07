Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 8 / 10 The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a top-of-the-line smartphone with a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a 120Hz refresh rate. It boasts the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 12GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W Super Fast Charging 2.0. See at Samsung

Samsung’s latest high-end Android smartphone, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, is now $300 off for the base 256GB storage option. That brings the price down to $1,000, and you could potentially save more money with a valid trade-in device.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is equipped with a 6.9-inch AMOLED screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 12GB RAM for smooth multitasking and app switching, 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and USB Type-C for data and charging. There are four rear cameras, giving you the option for 3x and 5x optical zoom or up to 100x digital zoom. The 5,000mAh battery should keep you going all day long.

Like all other recent Galaxy S Ultra phones, and the Galaxy Note phones before that, the S25 Ultra has a built-in S Pen stylus. There are some removed features compared to earlier S Pen phones, but it still works perfectly for drawing, writing notes, and tapping in apps.

We gave the phone an 8/10 in our Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review, thanks to its 50MP ultrawide camera, fantastic battery life and performance, and thinner design. However, all the AI features are mostly just gimmicks, and the ‘Qi2 Ready’ support doesn’t include magnetic MagSafe-compatible chargers and accessories.

Samsung’s current deal takes $300 off the original price, and you may need to select ‘No’ button on the trade-in option to see the discount. If you have a valid phone or tablet to trade in, you could potentially get up to $900 off. As of the time of writing, the ‘Titanium Jadegreen,’ ‘Titanium Jetblack,’ and ‘Titanium Pinkgold’ colors are $300 off, while the other colors are $200 off or have no discount.

You’ll only get a sizable trade-in savings with certain phones that are in good condition, and Samsung’s trade-in program is not perfect. You might be better off taking the no-trade sale price, then selling your old phones and tablets on Swappa, eBay, or another similar marketplace for a guaranteed price.

Samsung’s store gives you the option to purchase an unlocked device, which can be used with any US carrier and swapped between them without going through carrier unlock fees or other hurdles. You can safely buy an unlocked Galaxy S25 Ultra and swap between Verizon, AT&T, Google Fi, T-Mobile, and any other carrier to your heart’s desire.