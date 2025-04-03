Samsung T9 Portable SSD $180 $300 Save $120

Combine speeds up to 2GB/s with tons of space all in a compact form factor, then make it affordable, and you get the new Samsung T9 External SSD. Buy on Amazon

Portable solid state drives (SSDs) are excellent for expanding device storage, saving backups, or transferring data. If you're looking to get a new SSD that's fast yet compact, one of the better options from Samsung is on sale at a 40% discount.

The Samsung T9 portable SSD is great for students, gaming, and professionals alike thanks to its slim yet rugged exterior, fast speeds, and quality design. For a limited time, the Samsung T9 SSD (2TB) is only $179 (regularly $299), which is a 40% discount and back to the lowest price we've seen in nearly 12 months.

While Samsung's capable T9 portable SSD typically retails for a little over $225, give or take $20, it doesn't drop much lower than that very often. You can get a similar discount on the smaller 1TB drive or a whopping 4TB, but the biggest deal is on the popular 2TB variant.

So, what will you get from the Samsung T9 portable SSD? It's one of Samsung's fastest drives and delivers non-stop speed. Expect to see sustained read speeds of around 2,000 MB/s while loading, editing, or transferring data—much faster than a typical flash drive or SD card. The design also employs a unique dynamic thermal guard, ensuring it stays cool (which keeps speeds fast) during intensive tasks.

Samsung specifically mentions that the drive supports fast transfers of iPhone Pro Res 4K videos at 60FPS and will offer similar excellent performance and transfer speeds on Android, Samsung Galaxy devices, or your PC. More importantly, it features a 9.8ft drop-protection rating and comes with a 5-year limited warranty. Take it anywhere, and never worry about losing your data.

If you're looking for one of the best SSDs for your game console, content creation, data backups, and more, the Samsung T9 is on sale for 40% off. Grab yours today before it sells out.