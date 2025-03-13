Summary Mechanical keyboards offer a better typing experience, high customization, and durability for both typing and gaming.

Silent mechanical switches can make for a near-silent typing experience.

If you prefer slim and quiet keyboards, consider a low-profile mechanical or scissor-switch keyboard.

Curious about mechanical keyboards but put off by the loud noise that makes them impractical in a quiet office or bedroom? Let me walk you through various keyboard options so that you can enjoy the benefits without the disruptive click-clack.

Why You Should Go Mechanical

There are many reasons why mechanical keyboards are so popular that they've garnered a cult following. The most significant is the significantly better typing experience that a mechanical keyboard provides. Unlike the soft, mushy feel of a regular membrane keyboard that relies on the pressure transfer from rubber domes to the membrane layers, mechanical keyboards use individual switches for each key to provide a consistent, precise, and responsive tactile feel.

Whether it's the distinct bump of a tactile switch or the smooth action of a linear one, there's a satisfying sense of feedback that you just don't get with a membrane keyboard. Another major advantage is the high level of customization mechanical keyboards offer. Whether it's switches, keycaps, or the boards themselves, the choices are nearly endless. You can fine-tune how your keyboard feels, looks, and even how much sound it makes—or in your case, how quiet it is.

If you're focused on productivity, you should know that a mechanical keyboard can make a fast typist type even faster. The benefits of mechanical keyboards don't end with typing—they're better for gaming, too. Mechanical keys are better for key spamming and support N-key rollover, ensuring each key press gets registered—two essential features for MOBAs and RPGs.

Also, some switches have quicker response times, as they register early in the key's travel. Hall Effect switches (which are in a category of their own), for example, can register a key press as early as 0.1mm, so you barely need to touch the keys when typing or gaming.

Tim Rattray / How-To Geek

Finally, mechanical keyboards are more durable. If a membrane keyboard starts having issues, like keys not registering or double-registering, your options are limited. Mechanical keyboards, however, allow you to easily swap out faulty switches, whether it's a hot-swappable board or one that requires basic soldering.

1 Try Silent Mechanical Switches

I built a silent mechanical keyboard earlier this year, and I can confidently say that it's incredibly quiet. Other than the sound of my fingers touching the keycaps, there wasn’t much noise, especially when I tried not to bottom out the keys.

Ismar Hrnjicevic / How-To Geek

In fact, I’d argue that my silent keyboard is quieter than a typical membrane keyboard. When my partner and I work in the same room, the only audible sound is from her laptop, not my silent mechanical keyboard.

The secret? I used silent switches—the Outemu Silent Peach V3 switches, which not only keep things quiet but also feel great to type on and are very affordable. Silent switches are similar to regular switches in design and feel, but they have added rubber pads at the top and bottom of the stem to absorb vibrations as the key moves up and down. Combined with proper lubrication and the right housing materials, they're nearly inaudible.

Outemu Silent Peach V3 Switch The Outemu Silent Peach V3 is an affordable silent linear mechanical switch that's pre-lubed from the factory and optimized for a smooth and quiet typing experience. With a 40g actuation force and a total travel of 3.30mm, it ranks among the lightest mechanical switches available. $19 at Amazon

Like regular mechanical switches, silent switches use standard measurements, so they fit most mechanical keyboards and keycaps. They come in various types, from light and tactile to heavy and linear. Generally, linear switches are quieter than tactile ones and lighter switches require less force, which helps further reduce noise.

If you've used a type of switch before and liked it, you can often find a silent version available or a similar option from another brand. For example, the Gateron G Speed Silver Pro 3.0 has a silent counterpart in the Gateron Zero Degree Fully Silent Silver switch.

Jerome Thomas / How-To Geek

2 Buy or Build a Keyboard Optimized for Silence

For my silent build, I used the Ajazz AK820, which already features a few layers of sound-absorbing foam and a silicone pad. I didn't need to make any additional modifications to enhance its quietness. Other good options for a silent build are the AULA F75 Pro, the AUSDOM 98Pro (which has included silent switches), and the Varmilo Minilo VXH67 (which also has silent switch options).

Ajazz AK820 $42 $44 Save $2 The Ajazz AK820 is an affordable mechanical keyboard with a 75% layout, gasket structure, and hot-swappable switches. It also has a volume knob, a detachable USB-C cable, and OEM PBT keycaps, which make for a comfortable typing experience. $42 at Amazon

The good news is that modding a mechanical keyboard to be quiet is relatively straightforward should you opt for a board that isn’t silent out of the box. A few layers of poron foam beneath the PCB go a long way.

O-rings under the keycaps are another option, though they can make typing feel mushy and aren't really necessary if you're already using silent switches. Remember, when choosing your keyboard, ensure that it's hot-swappable, as it allows you to easily replace the switches with a silent option.