While most people use phone cases to protect their shiny investment, as someone with large hands, I find that there's one extra reason that's even more important—grip. Without a phone case, I don't think I'd be able to use a modern smartphone.

Phones Are Impossible to Hold

Virtually all modern smartphones feature glass backs for two main reasons: first, it's the material we've come to expect, and second, wireless charging doesn't work through a metal back. Plus, glass backs look and feel quite premium.

However, a massive issue with glass is that it's a slippery material. I find that the frosted glass matte finishes that some phones feature, like the iPhone 15 and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, make them outright impossible to hold. Plus, today's phones are thinner and feature larger displays than ever before. This slipperiness makes everyday activities like grabbing a quick photo or checking notifications at the gym an exercise in clumsiness.

Here's the thing—my phone is a tool (sometimes literally), so I don't want it slipping out of my hand while I'm using it. Furthermore, if you never dropped your phone in the first place, you wouldn't need protection against drops.

A Phone Case Is a Must

Justin Duino / How-To Geek

Once I slap a case on the glass sandwich we call a phone, the challenge of holding it disappears. It doesn't even matter which material the case is made of; I've tried TPU, silicone, a hybrid with plastic and rubber, and leather, and they're all infinitely easier to hold than glass. The textures of these materials provide more grip, making it much easier to hold and handle the phone in most situations.

It's not just the texture, though. I have relatively large hands, which makes it difficult to hold my phone with both hands and type comfortably. For some context, my phone has a 6.5-inch display.

While I can use it one-handed without trouble, typing remains a challenge, even with the Gboard height maxed out. I tend to touch the sides of the screen with my palms accidentally, and adding a case gives me some extra thickness that helps me hold the phone more comfortably.

Protection Is Still a Nice Bonus

Although comfort is the main reason why my phone never leaves its case, I also tend to drop it (a lot). I'm proud to say that I've never broken a display or cracked the glass back, and I owe it to rugged phone cases. A good case gives you the confidence needed that you won't drop your phone, and if you do, it won't get damaged.

When buying a phone case, look for a raised edge and button covers, as these features will provide extra protection against scratches, dust, and moisture. You can also use the opportunity to customize the look of your phone with something that fits your aesthetics. Also, don't forget to check for extra features like built-in kickstands, cardholders, and MagSafe compatibility.

You could almost call this an "accidental" discovery. I love how my phone's glass back and aluminum side rails feel in my hand, so I used to go without a case at home. However, I noticed that playing games was significantly harder, and I made a lot more typos while texting. That's when I realized that I could just get a nicer case and still enjoy a premium experience without sacrificing comfort or protection.