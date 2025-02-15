In the world of electric cars, one of the most important factors is range. With charging times still remaining fairly high, at least compared to filling an ICE car up with gas, going far on a single charge is something that buyers value highly.

If you’re looking for a luxurious German EV in particular, you have plenty of choices that will take you far. They offer a blend of plush and comfortable interiors and powerful yet efficient powertrains. There is one model, however, that stands head and shoulders above its competition.

Where range is concerned, there is one German EV that can go further on a single charge than any other. It comes close to some of the industry’s leading vehicles, without compromising on performance in any capacity. The only problem is its eye-watering price tag, making it exclusive to the one percent.

In order to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible, the data used to compile this article was sourced from Mercedes-Benz websites and other authoritative sources, including the EPA and TopSpeed.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS Can Go 390 Miles on a Single Charge