Since 2021, Genesis has introduced several versions of its X Concept, including coupe, convertible, pseudo-shooting brake, and special speedster variations. Each iteration has been stunning, leaving us eager for the brand to finally produce one of these breathtaking models.

With the Seoul Mobility Show 2025 underway, we've seen both coupe and convertible versions based on the G90 platform, and they appear incredibly close to production. With rumors suggesting that production might be confirmed, it's hard not to get our hopes up—yet, Genesis continues to label them as concepts.

We can’t help but hope that these designs are a preview of the final product. After all, we're growing tired of being teased with these gorgeous luxury two-door models without any sign of a release.

Still Stunning, But More Realistic

The two new cars revealed are the X Gran Coupe Concept and the X Gran Convertible Concept. While we've seen coupe and convertible versions of the X Concepts before, these still maintain the long, low, and wide stance that exudes elegance.

However, there are some key differences this time. The headlights now feature versions of the Genesis parallel design, resembling those on current models, and they no longer split around the grilles.

Additionally, the convertible now sports a conventional grille, replacing the solid panel seen in previous concepts. The pillars on both models also appear thicker, giving them a more realistic, production-ready look than their predecessors.