A lot of people have turned to using chatbots to help them code. While you probably don't want a whole program written by AI, it can help you come up with solutions in specific snippets so your code is more efficient and functional. If you're going to do that, though, you might as well use it with Gemini's Canvas—it will make it way easier to check if that code actually works.

Google's Gemini chatbot is getting a couple of really cool additions. The most prominent change we have here is Canvas, a new interactive workspace integrated directly within Gemini. It's an editable window that pops up right alongside the chat interface, where Gemini will put either its text output or its code output and let you tweak it. And it has tons of editing options.

Arol Wright / How-To Geek

If you're going to use it for documents, you can either tell it to come up with an initial draft, or you can give Gemini what you have already written so it can help you tweak it. Gemini can analyze highlighted sections of text and offer suggestions to alter the tone (making it more concise, professional, or informal), adjust the length, or modify the formatting. Since it's all being output to an editable window, fixing mistakes made by AI is as simple as just rewriting bits yourself (or highlighting those bits so the AI can fix them). And when you do have something that looks good, you can export that to Google Docs.

Canvas not only provides an editable window where it outputs any code it makes, similar to how it does with documents, but it also has a Preview tab that lets you actually preview and check if that code works. Your code can be run right on the Preview tab to see how your code will appear and function in a real-world context, letting you see how something works without having to deploy it or use an IDE. For instance, a user can ask Gemini to generate the HTML for an email subscription form and then instantly preview how it looks. Further changes, such as adding input fields or call-to-action buttons, can be requested and previewed in real time as well.