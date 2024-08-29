Google's Gemini AI is receiving a significant update and introducing a new feature. Those with Gemini Advance, Business, Enterprise, Education, and Education Premium will get a Gems feature as well as Imagen 3 in Gemini. Google is also rolling out custom "Gems" for the chatbot.

To help people get started, Google has provided a set of pre-made Gems, including a Learning Coach, Brainstormer, Career Guide, Writing Editor, and Coding Partner. These Gems offer various functionalities based on their name, but you can always create your own custom gems. Custom Gems are a new feature that allows users to create personalized AI experts on any topic.

You can tailor the AI to specific goals and requirements by providing instructions and giving the Gem a name. This is similar to the custom GPT feature that ChatGPT Plus has offered for several months. Microsoft had a clone of that feature for its Copilot assistant, called GPT Builder, but it was discontinued in July.

Google

In addition to Custom Gems, the update upgrades Gemini to Imagen 3. With Imagen 3, users can create more realistic and detailed images based on their prompts. The model also supports a wider range of styles, allowing users to generate images in various artistic styles. While this does provide more features to image generation, it is made to help the AI understand your instructions better and give more accurate results. Imagen 3 is still supposed to have safeguards to keep people from making harmful or inappropriate content.

The Imagen 3 update is rolling out for Gemini Advanced, Business, Enterprise, Education, and Education Premium users over the next few days. While the Custom Gems feature is initially available in English, Google plans to expand its availability to other languages in the future. If you are interested, Google offers a one-month Gemini Advanced trial, which will increase your Gmail and Drive Storage.

Source: Google