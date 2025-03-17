Google Workspace is introducing a new feature for Google Docs that uses AI to summarize documents. This feature is built on Gemini AI technology and allows users to create summaries of their texts.

Gemini's summary can be added directly to the document, and users can update it if they change the original content. This new feature builds on earlier tools in Google Docs that help make business tasks easier. The AI summary tool is basically meant to make long documents easier to read and understand. It can be useful for different types of content, like technical papers, meeting notes, strategy documents, and marketing briefs.

This isn't a new technology; AI summarization is available in Wordtune, Grammarly, and every chatbot around if you just ask for it. The outcome seems pretty standard, and I wouldn't recommend leaving an AI-generated summary alone. Even with Gemini being one of the top AI around, it's going to make its mistakes, and you should probably only use it for an idea or blueprint instead of just accepting what it gives you.

You can use the new feature by going to the "Insert" menu, then selecting "Building Blocks," and clicking on "AI Summary." Another way to use it is by typing "@AI summary." Once the summary is created, you can edit it and work on it with others who are also using the document. Google has stated that you don't need admin permissions to access this feature. If you want to learn about using smart chips and building blocks, including the new AI summarization feature, check out the Google Help documentation.

The feature will be rolled out gradually. If you have a Rapid Release domain, you might see it starting today, and it could take up to fifteen days after that to be fully available. For Scheduled Release domains, the rollout will begin on April 8, 2025.

Google seems behind on AI features for Google Docs. By this point, a service like Wordtune can take a bunch of information and tell you detailed parts of it, summarize sections, and even tell you sources if you give it sources.

This is similar to Google adding image flip to its Photos app in September last year. These are the kinds of things that people expect from Google right away. However, Gemini is a trusted AI, so I assume its quality is much better than Wordtune or Grammarly.

The AI summary feature is available for Google Workspace users with Business Standard, Plus, Enterprise Standard, Plus, and Google One AI Premium subscriptions. This is not available for general Google One subscribers; you're going to need the AI Premium or above.

People who were already subscribed to the now-discontinued Gemini Business and Enterprise add-ons can still use it. Google stopped selling these add-ons on January 15, 2025. If you started your subscription before that, you likely have access to it.

The AI Premium tier goes for $19.99 a month on the official website. It comes with a lot of features, including Gemini advanced and 2 TB of storage for your e-mail. I wouldn't say it's worth it, but if you want Gemini on your Docs, this is for you.

