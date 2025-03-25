Toyota's Gazoo Racing performance division will now oversee the development of the automaker's entire new internal combustion engine lineup. In an interview Bart Eelen, GR's head and motorsports chief, confirmed that Toyota's upcoming range of gas-powered four-cylinder engines will receive engineering expertise from its racing team.

These new engines won't be exclusive to Toyota's sports cars; they'll also power the brand's regular models. The Japanese brand seems determined to shake off its "most boring carmaker" label, and leveraging motorsports-inspired internal combustion engines is a great way to add excitement to its lineup.

According to reports, these new four-cylinder engines, which Toyota confirmed are in development as of May 2024, could be used across its entire portfolio—from everyday models like the Corolla and RAV4 to its World Rally Championship cars and production GR sports cars.

Your Grandparents' Future Corolla, Camry, or RAV4 Will Feature Motorsports-Inspired ICEs