Always one to make a spectacle, the Arch-based Linux distribution Garuda Linux has released a major update that comes with several visually impressive additions and redesigns.

The part the Garuda team is promoting the most and that I also found most interesting is the arrival of a new centralized utilities menu. The application is called "Gaurda Rani," with Rani being an acronym for "Reliable Assistant for Native Installations." Overly technical name aside, the important thing to know is that Rani is planned to meld and replace what is currently three separate utility programs: Garuda Welcome, Garuda Gamer, and Garuda Assistant. If you get annoyed with bloat in Linux distros, Rani's mission will appeal to you.

Rani's paint job matches the newly redesigned Garuda Linux website, so the overall experience of downloading, installing, and configuring Garuda will have a more cohesive and streamlined feel. It uses soft but vibrant pastel colors over a dark circuit board pattern.