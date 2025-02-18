Few things can push your data cap to the limit quite like downloading modern video games. But with careful planning and smart choices, you can still enjoy your favorite hobby without breaking your data budget.

7 Call of Duty Is Not For You

Activision

Call of Duty games are huge, with an average size of around 120-150 GB. These massive file sizes can quickly consume your monthly data allowance in a single download. The updates can also be substantial, ranging from 20 to 30 GB each.

So if you don't want to blow past your data cap, stay away from Call of Duty and similar games with large file sizes. Platforms like Steam and the Epic Games Store tell you how much space you need, so make sure you scour the store description to see how much space is required before you download. Remember, you can always cancel the download if you get a nasty surprise.

To get an idea of the game's file size if you're not sure, you can always search the web for it. For instance, you can search "god of war ragnarok file size PS5" and see what information comes up.

6 Choose the Right Games

When working with a data cap, make sure every game you download counts. You can research games by watching YouTube reviews or checking their critic scores on websites like Metacritic and OpenCritic. This way, you'll avoid wasting precious data on games that might not be worth your time and bandwidth.

Just be sure not to lean too heavily on professional critics. Follow them up by checking the comments sections of videos, reading user reviews, and absorbing the general discussion around the game on websites like Reddit. You generally want to stay away from games that both users and critics agree suck, but beware of the sort of toxic video game discourse that results in review bombing.

As mentioned earlier, some games have large updates. It's best to control that process by disabling automatic updates so they don't chew through your data cap. This is easy to do on platforms like PlayStation 5, Xbox, and Steam by venturing into your platform's settings menu.

On PS5, head to Settings > System > System Software > System Software Update and Settings. Then, toggle off the "Download Update Files Automatically" option. Next, go to Settings > Saved Data and Game/App Settings and toggle off the "Auto-Download" option.