Your monitor is one of the most critical parts of your gaming setup, so optimizing it for the best experience is important. However, with so many confusing settings, it can get a little overwhelming. That's why I created this checklist to help you get the best experience possible.

On a good gaming monitor, most of these settings should already be correctly configured out of the box. However, some settings are OS-dependent, so it's still a good idea to review them to ensure your monitor is delivering the best possible gaming experience.

1 First: Pick the Right Cable

Before you start tweaking any settings on your monitor, first ensure you're using the correct cable. Regardless of whether it's HDMI or DisplayPort, both your monitor and your graphics card have to support the same version of the standard to get the maximum advertised bandwidth. Without the right cable and connectors on both the GPU and monitor, you won't get the maximum advertised refresh rate at the monitor's native resolution. For instance, the older HDMI 1.4 standard can't do a 240Hz refresh rate, even at 1080p.

DisplayPort 2.0/2.1 is likely your best option, but if your GPU and monitor don't support it, use HDMI 2.1 instead. However, if your GPU and monitor don't have HDMI 2.1, use DisplayPort 1.4 instead, as it supports more bandwidth.

Even if the lesser of the two connectors on your monitor technically supports the advertised resolution and refresh rate, having the extra bandwidth still ensures your monitor works at its best. For some context, I've read about Samsung Odyssey monitors having various issues with DisplayPort 1.4 that disappear when users switch to HDMI 2.1. I suspect it's because the DP 1.4 cable was being pushed to its limits at 1440p 240Hz.

2 Resolution and Refresh Rate

With the cables out of the way, let's talk about resolution and refresh rate. Both of these settings are typically handled through your operating system rather than the monitor. On Windows, right-click the desktop and open "Display Settings." The resolution will be under "Scale & Layout." Set the recommended option (don't select the maximum if it's beyond the monitor's native resolution).

The refresh rate is buried in the "Advanced Display" options under "Related Settings." Set it to your monitor's advertised/maximum refresh rate. Also, disable "Dynamic Refresh Rate" on desktop PCs because it's a battery-saving feature that'll make your monitor run at a lower refresh rate in Windows.

One last thing to note is that monitors with an "overclock" mode like the LG 27GS85Q-B require you to set the maximum refresh rate through the monitor's settings first. Don't worry; this isn't like the home-brewed monitor overclocking you'd do on a typical monitor; these panels were verified by the manufacturer to support the overclocked refresh rates without artifacts.

I can't give you the exact instructions on where to find it (it's likely in the game-related settings), so consult your owner's manual if your monitor's refresh rate is below the advertised one.

One last thing I'd like to briefly discuss is the aspect ratio. Modern monitors use 16:9 (more if you have an ultrawide), but many of them still support the old 4:3 aspect ratio. You can switch to it in the monitor's settings if you want to play an older game designed for it (though you should probably own a CRT for retro gaming anyway). For everything else, use the monitor's default aspect ratio.

3 Set Up HDR

If your monitor supports HDR, it should automatically detect whether the signal is in HDR mode and switch it on, too. At least, that's how it works on my monitor. Now, to enable or disable HDR on Windows, you can simply press the Windows key+Alt+B. Alternatively, right-click your desktop and open "Display Settings" and enable "Use HDR." Also, don't forget to confirm that the game you're playing also has HDR turned on by checking the display settings.

You can also click on the HDR option to expand it and fine-tune a few HDR-related options. Make sure "Turn Off HDR When my PC Is Running on Battery" is disabled and consider enabling "Auto HDR." This option will adapt an SDR picture for HDR. Just note that it doesn't work well in all games, so you can always switch it off (or just use the Windows key+Alt+B hotkey to toggle HDR).

Now, whether you should use HDR is a topic of its own.In short, you should only use HDR when playing or watching HDR content and disable it for SDR (including your desktop and web browser). This is because the picture may look off, and your maximum brightness will be significantly lower. Additionally, your monitor still runs at maximum power, using more electricity and causing unnecessary wear and tear on the power supply and backlight.

It's important to note that not all HDR monitors are created equal. Lower DisplayHDR standards, like DisplayHDR 400 and DisplayHDR 600, offer minimal improvements in games and movies, which is why many gamers choose not to use HDR at all with these monitors. Conversely, monitors that support DisplayHDR 1000 deliver exceptional quality, so it's important not to forget to enable HDR on a display of that caliber.

4 Variable Refresh Rates and FreeSync or G-Sync

Whether you call it by its brand names, FreeSync (AMD) or G-Sync (NVIDIA), or the generic term VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), they all refer to the same core technology—syncing the monitor's refresh rate with your frame rate. This awesome technology ensures that your FPS never exceeds your monitor's refresh rate, eliminating screen tearing with significantly less input lag than V-sync.

Sydney Louw Butler / How-To Geek

To use VRR, you have to enable it both in your GPU's driver settings and the monitor's menu. It's usually somewhere in the game settings menu. On some monitors, you might see more than just a simple on/off toggle. For instance, most LG monitors let you choose VRR options between "Off," "Basic," and "Extended." You should use Extended because it extends your monitor's VRR range beyond the natively supported one.

For instance, if a monitor supports a VRR range between 48Hz to 240Hz, enabling Extended would allow VRR to go lower than 48Hz. This extended range maximizes the usefulness of the feature when your FPS drops below the VRR range, and it's even better if your monitor supports LFC (Low Framerate Compensation).

As a side note, you should always keep VRR on unless you experience an obvious flicker. In those instances, try switching back from Extended to Basic or disabling VRR directly through your GPU's drivers.