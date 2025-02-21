Looking for something new to dive into but tired of the same old recommendations? This list is for you. The following range from obscure indie darlings to underrated high-profile games, so you're bound to find something exciting.

12 World's Dawn

World's Dawn is an indie game that doesn't shy away from its inspiration: Nintendo's 1996 classic Harvest Moon. In fact, it's much better than it in many ways. This is a relaxing farming simulator with visuals that evoke the style of 1990s RPGs, despite launching in 2016.

It's equal parts a social life and a farming simulator, though the focus surprisingly leans more toward its story-driven elements. So, don't expect the intricate farming systems of something like Stardew Valley. World's Dawn is a simple yet cozy game that's worth grabbing for a week or two of laid-back gameplay.

11 Singularity

Singularity was developed by Raven Software (and published by Activision), which later shifted to support the development of Call of Duty games. With a little over 5,000 reviews on Steam, Singularity is the very definition of a hidden gem.

The game is a blend of Bioshock's atmospheric storytelling, Half-Life's creative weapon designs, and Call of Duty's FPS combat, with some light puzzle elements involving time manipulation. Though it's an older game, the graphics still hold up well.

10 FEZ

If you've never played a puzzle platformer, you're in for a treat with FEZ. The standout feature of this game is its combination of 2D platforming with rotating 3D structures. You have to rotate the environment to find hidden pathways or secrets. FEZ emphasizes exploration and is filled with cool secrets and rewards. The pixel art style perfectly complements the clever 2D-to-3D mechanic. It's a unique platformer that you shouldn't miss.

9 Oxenfree

Oxenfree is a story-centric game where a group of teens goes to a sinister island filled with paranormal phenomena. It's the perfect setup for an old-school thriller horror.

This creepy game is full of mysteries and occasional jump scares that'll keep you on edge. However, Oxenfree doesn't rely on cheap trills—the real appeal lies in the eerie, ominous atmosphere, combined with the stunning lo-fi-inspired aesthetic and quality writing.

8 DuckTales: Remastered

DuckTales: Remastered is a faithful HD remake of the 1989 original DuckTales platformer for the NES, a game that many of us will fondly remember from childhood. It's based on Disney's beloved DuckTales cartoon, so it's a nostalgia overload. The remake features enhanced audio and graphics but still captures the charm of the original. It also has some extra content.

Despite the big-name license and positive reviews, the game never quite took off commercially. It's still well worth playing, though. Originally available on Android and iOS, it's since been delisted from the marketplaces, so your options to play it are limited to Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation.

7 Pacific Drive

Pacific Drive is one of the best games I've played in recent years. Although it has exceeded the publisher's sales expectations, I still think that it's criminally underrated. Pacific Drive is a survival sci-fi adventure with horror elements and a roguelike gameplay loop, where you drive through supernatural environments to complete various objectives. The game places a strong emphasis on your car, which constantly requires repairs as supernatural events wear it down.

Although the game has a few minor bugs and performance issues that need ironing out, it still provides a fantastic experience that's best enjoyed alone, late at night. It's currently 40% off, and SteamDB's price history indicates that it frequently goes on sale at this discount—making it a steal for a game this good.

6 Marvel's Midnight Suns

Given the recent success of Marvel Rivals and the overall popularity of everything Marvel, you might be surprised to see a modern Marvel game on this list. Marvel's Midnight Suns is a turn-based RPG developed by

Firaxis Games (the developers behind XCOM) that had all the makings of a successful game. But despite solid initial sales and positive critical reviews, the game still didn't meet commercial expectations.

However, Marvel's Midnight Suns wouldn't be on this list if it didn't deserve the spotlight. Between the gorgeous art style, high-profile Marvel characters, and addictive card-based combat system, it's a real hidden gem for fans of both turn-based strategy and comic book heroes.

5 Sunset Overdrive

Before Insomniac Games blessed the world with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 under Sony, the studio released Sunset Overdrive on Xbox. This vibrant, cartoonish open-world game dishes out over-the-top fun. Set in a city where an energy drink has turned humans into mutants, the game puts you in the shoes of a rebellious hero. You switch between parkour and fast-paced combat, smashing through hordes of enemies. It's a fun, albeit chaotic, playground.

4 Mirror's Edge Catalyst

Mirror's Edge Catalyst is an open-world reboot of the popular 2008 AAA game Mirror's Edge—which is also worth checking out if you've never played it. This is a first-person action-adventure game with a strong emphasis on parkour in a futuristic city. Run, slide, and jump around an urban landscape in an attempt to outmaneuver your enemies.

Catalyst got a bad rap, largely because its open world doesn't integrate with the gameplay as well as the linear map design of the original. However, it's still an excellent game deserving of your attention due to its fluid movement, impressive map and sound design, and striking color palette.

3 BioShock 2 Remastered

You're probably wondering why this game is here, considering BioShock is a popular franchise. One reason is that BioShock 2 never achieved the same popularity as its colorful steampunk counterpart, BioShock Infinite, which is set in a different universe. Another reason is that it wasn't a huge commercial success. While BioShock 2 sold over three million copies back when it was released in 2010, it still fell short of Take-Two's ambitious five-million sales goal.

BioShock 2 Remastered takes the original BioShock 2 and enhances it with better graphics, performance, and additional content. It's a horror FPS with engaging combat mechanics set in the dystopian world of Rapture. The game is well worth its current $3 sale price. Additionally, the original version is bundled with the remaster.

2 Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition

Originally intended to be an entry in the True Crime series, Sleeping Dogs became its own project when Square Enix bought it from Activision Blizzard. You play an undercover cop investigating Hong Kong's grueling criminal underworld. Short of modern titles like Cyberpunk 2077, the map and vibes are unlike anything else you've seen.

Although Sleeping Dogs is often considered to be among the best GTA clones, I believe that the label fails to capture the game's qualities. Although guns are present, there's also a notable emphasis on martial arts combat. Despite receiving positive reviews, it has remained in GTA V's shadow and has sold only a fraction of its units.

1 Spec Ops: The Line

While Spec Ops: The Line starts off like any other generic third-person shooter, it quickly proves otherwise. Your character is sent on a mission in a devastated Dubai and gradually descends into insanity. I don't want to reveal too much, but I'll have to warn you: this isn't a game for the faint-hearted. It confronts the atrocities of modern warfare in a way that's unlike anything you've ever played or seen in a movie.

Unfortunately, the game never received a sequel or remaster. In fact, the devs once remarked they'd rather "eat broken glass" than make another installment. Plus, it just didn't sell well. As a side note, Spec Ops: The Line has been delisted on Steam, but you can still buy a CD key and play it.

With so many new games releasing, it's important to take a step back and explore some hidden games that you might have missed over the years. You've likely heard good things about at least one of the games on this list—consider this your sign to finally give it a shot.