Monster Hunter Wilds has exploded onto the scene, reminding people that hunting gigantic beasts can be a lot of fun—both on your own and as part of a group.

If your monster-hunting urge has awakened as well, there is no shortage of games to satisfy it. These titles are perfect for anyone who has discovered the magic of Monster Hunter and who still yearns for more trophies to capture.

7 Attack on Titan 2

Attack on Titan 2 follows the first two seasons of the extremely popular anime of the same name. In this world, humanity has confined itself inside massive, strong walls to protect itself from Titans—big humanoid creatures that want to eat them. You play as various members of the show who fight the Titans inside and outside the walls.

To defeat a Titan, you must strike its weak point on the back of its neck. To get to it, you have to use Omni-Directional Mobility (ODM) gear. It fires grappling hooks that cling to buildings, walls, trees, and even Titans, allowing you to zip through the air. The fluid movement, responsive combat, and the satisfaction of taking down Titans, coupled with a great story, make this game a fun and engaging experience.

Attack on Titan 2 is available on PS4 and PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

6 Shadow of the Colossus

Shadow of the Colossus sees you playing as a man on a journey to resurrect his love by slaying 16 massive creatures called Colossi. The original came out on the PS2 in 2005 and pushed the console to its limits due to the sheer size of the world and its inhabitants. It was remade in 2018 for the PS4 with improved visuals, better performance, and modernized controls. It was a must-play PlayStation game during the PS2 era, and it remains so even today.

This game is solely focused on the main quest, with no side quests or skills and weapons to acquire and upgrade. You just get on your horse and trot off to defeat the Colossi one by one. To take down these magnificent but terrifying beasts, you can climb them and strike their weak points.

The fun is in figuring out where the weak points are or how to expose them. This makes taking them down an intricate, challenging, and satisfying puzzle. As you play this game, you will quickly realize that the Colossi are the true stars of the show.

Shadow of the Colossus is available on PS4 and PS5.

5 Eternal Strands

Eternal Strands is a good mash-up of Monster Hunter, Shadow of the Colossus, and Dragon's Dogma 2. But the experience is streamlined while adding its own distinct flavor to the action-adventure genre. You will spend a fair bit of time going on expeditions to fight various enemies by cleverly blending hacking and slashing with magic.

The biggest highlights, of course, are the huge monsters you fight, from gigantic beasts to humanoid automatons. You can also climb them to strike weak points or hack off pieces of armor, and you can get to those in interesting ways. For example, you can freeze a monster in place to mount it and deal some damage.

Eternal Strands is also a narrative-focused game, so there is plenty of story and dialogue to engage with. Plus, it's fun to explore the highly stylized fantasy world and discover its secrets.

Eternal Strands is available on PS5, Xbox Series, and PC.

4 Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West is one of those games that shares a lot of similarities to Monster Hunter Wilds—albeit with a much better narrative. Set thousands of years in the future, the game follows Aloy as she explores a world where humanity has regressed to tribal societies. At the same time, she has to battle animal-like machines that threaten life on the planet.

While Aloy normally fights small-to-mid-sized machines, she constantly runs into dinosaur-like behemoths. Taking them down effectively requires exploiting their weaknesses, which she can expose by scanning them with a tool known as a Focus. For instance, if a machine has a fire canister on its back, shooting it with a fire arrow will cause it to explore, with the explosion dealing damage to nearby machines as well.

A huge part of this involves strategic preparation and farming resources from around the world and other machines to craft better gear—just like in Monster Hunter Wilds. The game has a wide range of weapons and an expansive skill tree that make you an efficient machine hunter by the time the credits roll.

Horizon Forbidden West is available on PS4, PS5, and PC.

3 Dauntless

Dauntless is one of the most accessible monster-hunting games around. Not only is it free to play, but it breaks down the genre into its core elements—killing, collecting, and crafting. There is no tracking, hunting, or trapping.

That is not to say the monster-hunting aspect isn't deep and rewarding because you still need to master your weapons and slay a lot of monsters to progress through the game and earn rewards.

With that said, it only has six distinct weapon types while Wilds has 14, and the monsters aren't as varied or menacing (this could be because of the Fortnite-like graphics). But with its streamlined approach, faster-paced gameplay, and shorter battles, you will find this one a lot easier to pick up after playing Wilds.

While it does have microtransactions, they're cosmetic only. You and three others don't need to spend anything to team up to take down monsters.