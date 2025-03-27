Some games put branching narratives and player agency at the center of the experience, ensuring that every playthrough is different from the last (even if the core story remains the same).

Having a game respond to your choices in unexpected ways does wonders for player immersion. If you love games where your choices really matter, you owe it to yourself to check out a few of these.

10 Detroit: Become Human

Quantic Dream is a studio that’s best known for adventure games that place a heavy emphasis on interactivity. Detroit: Become Human is by far the studio’s most accomplished work, having released initially in May 2018 for the PlayStation 4 (it’s now also playable on PC and, naturally, the PS5).

The game has you take control of three playable characters in a world where androids have taken over many of society’s jobs and caregiving roles. While the manufacturer insists that the machines lack autonomy and sentience, the events of the game’s opening moments shatter that illusion. From here, it’s up to you to decide how to deal with physical altercations and dialog choices that will shape the path that unfolds as you progress the story.

Detroit: Become Human has no fail state since the story will continue if you make a bad call, fail a quick time event, or even if a character dies. While you might want a “good” ending, rolling with the punches and dealing with any missteps is just a part of the game.

Heavy Rain, Quantic Dream’s 2010 PlayStation 3 narrative adventure, is also worth a shot. 2005’s Fahrenheit also has its moments, but I’d recommend avoiding 2013’s Beyond: Two Souls.

9 Pentiment

Obsidian Entertainment’s Pentiment is a narrative adventure in which you must investigate a series of murders. The game takes place in the 1500s and features a beautiful unique art style and side-scrolling perspective. If you love the idea of coming to your own conclusions and then wearing those decisions for the rest of the game, Pentiment is your jam.

The game features a pressure mechanic which forces you to pick and choose which leads you pursue as part of your investigations. There’s plenty of opportunity for self-reflection along the way, and you’ll question if you should have spent your time doing something else or whether you have enough evidence to come to a conclusion.

The game takes place over the course of 25 years, during which time you’ll get to know key characters and define Andreas’ backstory through your choice of dialog options. Though there’s one main ending, different characters will be subject to different outcomes depending on your choices. Play it on PC, Xbox, PlayStation 5, and Switch.

8 Disco Elysium

Disco Elysium is a roleplaying game in which you assume the role of a cop tasked with solving a murder. The only problem is that, after a heavy night of drinking, you’re completely unable to remember a thing. This gives you, the player, a completely blank canvas. Your choices throughout the game will decide what sort of character you’ll become, which can have a huge impact on the story.

How you shape your character and interact with the world will ultimately decide which leads you can pursue and how much information you can glean about the case. Different characters will have different experiences, and like any RPG which traits you choose to focus on will affect your abilities.

Disco Elysium is as much about discovering what sort of character you are as it is solving a murder. Like many similar games, the outcome at the endings aren’t massively different but the journey you’ll go on to reach the final moments can be vastly different.

7 Alpha Protocol

2010’s Alpha Protocol is another Obsidian joint and one that received a mixed reception on release. In the years that have followed, the game has amassed something of a cult following and its reputation has improved among gamers and critics alike. There are fresh calls for a sequel to be made, but SEGA seems reluctant to the idea.

This is a third-person action RPG, not dissimilar to other games of the era like Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. You can choose how to tackle the game’s various missions, which can involve stealth, melée, and firearms (or a combination of all three). Outside of upgrading the player character, Michael Thornton, it’s the dialog and choices you make in the game that will really shape your fate.

Alpha Protocol includes a unique dialog system that allows you to take “stances” that shape how you interact with other characters. It also features several important moments where you’ll need to choose an outcome, which eventually leads to one of the game’s 32 possible endings. Find a used copy for PS3 or Xbox 360, or grab it on GOG.com for Windows.

6 The Quarry

Supermassive Games is a studio that has made a name