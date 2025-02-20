The Dutch consumer group Massaschade & Consument is suing Sony Interactive Entertainment, and Dutch gamers can sign up to join the lawsuit. The lawsuit alleges Sony is taking advantage of its strong market position by selling PlayStation games online.

Massasche & Consument claims that digital games are, on average, 47% more expensive than physical copies, even though Sony likely has lower costs for distributing digital games. The group argues that this price difference is due to how the PlayStation Store operates and Sony's control over the gaming market. The reason the group can sue is that there are no other options for buying PlayStation games. This is unlike other platforms like the Microsoft Store or Epic Games Store, which is a key part of the company's case. This is also why this case could likely be brought to the US.

Google and Apple both lost lawsuits because of their respective stores. It is a monopoly when another business cannot compete with yours, and if Sony is blocking game purchases outside the PlayStation store, it can be sued for trying to monopolize. It could be seen as an unfair business practice.

This legal case is similar to those in Portugal and the UK. The UK's Competition Appeal Court recently approved a related lawsuit, setting a legal example for going after big companies that dominate the market under European competition laws. These laws require companies with a large market share to promote fair competition.

Massasche & Consument is letting PlayStation users in the Netherlands join the claim for free on the website. A court hearing is set for later this year. If the lawsuit is successful, it could force Sony to allow other sellers to sell their products in its digital store, changing how the PlayStation system works.

The cost of digital distribution is so much lower than physical. So it looks like Sony is able to raise the prices of digital for no other reason than to make money. If another company were able to compete with those price rises, it wouldn't be an issue. Sony has a strong position in the market, and by limiting users' choices, it can seem like the PlayStation Store can raise prices unfairly.

The claims that there is not much competition in the PlayStation digital marketplace seem valid, especially when you compare it to the options available for buying games on Xbox and Nintendo. Anyone can buy games for those platforms on other services, so they must compete and keep a fair price. PlayStation seems to be the only platform selling its game keys strictly on its official store.

There are already concerns about big tech companies acting monopolistically, which has led to legal challenges that have failed in the past. However, if this lawsuit is successful, it could have effects beyond just the Netherlands. It might encourage people in other places, especially in the United States, to file similar class-action lawsuits.

This situation brings up a bigger conversation about why digital products cost what they do compared to physical ones. People often argue that distributing digital goods is cheaper than making and shipping physical products. However, the price differences with PlayStation games make us question whether digital game pricing is fair and clear. The lawsuit suggests that since digital distribution can save a lot of money, consumers should see lower prices.

The lawsuit could lead to more transparency and fair pricing in the digital gaming market. This might also encourage the growth of more open digital marketplaces, increasing competition and giving consumers more choices at lower prices. On the other hand, if the case is dismissed, it could maintain the current situation, exposing consumers to unfair practices. The results of this case could significantly change the digital games market for years to come.

