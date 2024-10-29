The Samsung Galaxy Watch and Fitbit are two product lines filled with some of the most popular fitness trackers on the market. Both offer devices that can track your steps, sleep, and other activities. But which one is the better fitness tracker?

Smartwatch vs Fitness Tracker

Before we dive in, let’s talk about the biggest difference. Do you go for a smartwatch or a fitness tracker? While they might seem similar at first glance, there are some key differences to consider. It really comes down to your needs and priorities. Do you want a device that can basically do it all, or are you mainly focused on health and fitness?

Smartwatches are essentially an extension of your phone for your wrist. You can get notifications, make calls, send texts, and even use apps—all from your wrist. They often have larger displays, more advanced features like voice assistants, and customizable watch faces. Health and fitness features are included, but that’s just one piece of the pie.

Fitness trackers, on the other hand, are designed with health and fitness at the forefront. They excel at tracking your steps, heart rate, sleep, and workouts. While some offer basic smartwatch features like notifications, their primary function is to provide insights into your activity levels and overall well-being. They usually have a simpler design and prioritize longer battery life as well.

Galaxy Watch Health & Fitness Features

Joe Fedewa / How-To Geek

We’ll start with the Galaxy Watch, and since the Galaxy Watch 7 is the most recent model, that’s what I’ll be talking about. While it’s firmly a smartwatch, Samsung packed this thing with features that go beyond basic step counting.

Some of the health and fitness-related sensors include the Samsung BioActive Sensor, which combines a heart rate sensor, an electrical heart rate signal, and a bioimpedance sensor. There’s also a temperature sensor, accelerometer, barometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, and light sensor.

One of the standout features is its comprehensive body composition analysis. The Watch 7 can measure your skeletal muscle mass, body fat percentage, body water, and more. As someone who owns a Galaxy Watch 7, I can confirm that this all works, but I’ve never known what to do with it. I wouldn’t replace a personal trainer with this information.

The Galaxy Watch 7 also offers advanced sleep tracking, going beyond just measuring your sleep duration. It provides insights into your sleep stages, sleep scores, and even blood oxygen levels throughout the night. This can be valuable for identifying potential sleep issues and improving your overall sleep quality.

And of course, it wouldn't be a fitness tracker without workout tracking. The Galaxy Watch 7 supports a wide range of activities, from running and cycling to swimming and even HIIT workouts. It automatically detects many exercises even if you forget to track them manually.

Samsung uses all of the information it can collect to give you a daily “Energy Score,” which tells you what to expect for your energy levels for the day. Overall, Samsung puts a lot of effort into it’s health and fitness suite.

Fitbit Health & Fitness Features

Joe Fedewa / How-To Geek

Over on the Fitbit side, I’m going to be talking about the Fitbit Charge 6. This little device is packed with features that make it a great choice for health-conscious individuals. The Charge 6 is a particularly interesting fitness tracker because it offers a blend of fitness tracking, health insights, and smartwatch convenience.

One of the standout features of the Charge 6 is its built-in GPS—not all fitness trackers have this. You can accurately track your outdoor workouts, like running and biking, without having to carry your phone along. It's a great addition for those who want to leave their phone behind but still want detailed route and distance information.

Fitbit has also stepped up its game when it comes to health metrics. The Charge 6 includes an ECG app for assessing your heart rhythm and detecting signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib). It also offers SpO2 monitoring to track your blood oxygen levels throughout the day and night, providing valuable insights into your overall health and sleep quality.

The Charge 6 also features Fitbit’s Daily Readiness Score (which clearly inspired Samsung’s Energy Score feature). It analyzes your activity levels, sleep data, and heart rate variability to determine how prepared your body is for a workout. It’s also nice to just get an idea of how your body will feel throughout the day.

The last thing to note about Fitbit devices, including the Charge 6, is Fitbit Premium. Without the $10 per month subscription, Without Premium, you don't get to see any details about your sleep stages (light, deep, REM, etc), heart rate, or breathing.

Models & Pricing

Joe Fedewa / How-To Geek

Beyond the models mentioned in the sections above, both Samsung and Fitbit offer a few others to choose from. These models come in at various price points to suit your needs.

At the time of writing, Samsung offers three models. The Galaxy Watch 7 in 40mm and 44mm sizes, the Galaxy Watch Ultra, and the Galaxy Watch FE. The Watch 7 starts at $260, the Ultra costs $600, and the budget-friendly FE is only $170.

Fibit currently has four fitness trackers available: the Charge 6, Inspire 3, Luxe, and Ace 3. Going down the line, they cost $160, $100, $200, and $80. If you want to blur the line between smartwatch and fitness tracker even more, you can go for the Sense 2 for $250 or the Versa 4 for $200.

It doesn’t make a ton of sense to go with the $200+ Fitbit devices when you can get a full-fledged smartwatch for around the same price from Samsung. Of course, a Samsung watch can only be used with an Android phone, while a Fitbit works with an iPhone as well.

Which is Right For You?

So, which fitness device is suitable for you? If you’re looking for a fitness tracker with a built-in GPS, a larger display, and a longer battery life, then the Galaxy Watch is a good choice. However, if you are looking for a more affordable fitness tracker compatible with the iPhone, then the Fitbit is a good option.

The Galaxy Watch and Fitbit are great fitness trackers. However, the Galaxy Watch is a better choice for those looking for a more feature-rich device. The Fitbit is an excellent option for those looking for a more affordable device.

Ultimately, the best way to decide which fitness tracker is best for you is to try them both out and see which one you prefer.