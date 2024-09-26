Samsung Electronics announced Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S10+. They're the company's new flagship Android tablets, complete with an S Pen stylus in the box.

The Galaxy Tab S10 series has 14.6-inch and 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, which is great for the included S Pen. The tablets come with software features like Note Assist and Drawing Assist. Note Assist lets users take notes and includes features like automated transcriptions, summaries, and PDF Overlay Translation. Sketch to Image helps with creative users, while Circle to Search with Google gives quick information without needing to switch apps. The S Pen's Air Command now includes AI features, giving quick access without navigating menus. The Book Cover Keyboard also has a dedicated Galaxy AI Key, which lets users launch AI Assistant apps or tasks using written prompts.

Samsung

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is getting significant performance upgrades compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. It features an 18 percent increase in CPU, a 28 percent increase in GPU, and a 14 percent increase in NPU, making it much faster and more responsive. The Galaxy Tab S10+ also received performance boosts, including a 16 percent increase in CPU, a 27 percent increase in GPU, and a 13 percent increase in NPU compared to the Galaxy Tab S9+. Both tablets have a long-lasting battery life and super-fast charging capabilities, and they integrate with the SmartThings ecosystem and function as home devices. The 3D Map View gives a visual overview of connected devices, and SmartThings Energy and AI Energy Mode let users monitor their energy consumption.

Both models have Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, which give a better natural viewing experience even in outdoor settings. It comes with advanced anti-reflective technology that minimizes glare and reflections, while the quad speaker setup with AI-powered Dialogue Boost improves audio clarity by amplifying voices over background noise. The Galaxy Tab S10 series is also built to withstand everyday wear and tear with a surprising IP68 rating and Armor Aluminum protection. The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra offers 16GB + 1TB, 12GB + 512GB, and 12GB + 256GB configurations, while the Galaxy Tab S10+ comes in 12GB + 512GB and 12GB + 256GB options.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S10+ will be available in select markets starting October 3rd in Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver. You will be able to buy them from Samsung's online store.

Source: Samsung