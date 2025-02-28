Summary The Galaxy Buds 3 earbuds are receiving an update with One UI 7 for better control and customization of sound profiles.

The update integrates essential sound controls into the quick settings panel for easier access.

Other new features include "App sound settings", improved "Adapt sound", "Interpreter in Listening Mode", and "Adaptive Noise Control."

The Galaxy Buds 3 are Samsung's best earbuds offerings to date. While they were initially ridiculed for being too similar to the AirPods, Samsung's earbuds are still pretty good in their own right. Now, with the latest update, they are becoming even better.

The Galaxy Buds 3 are getting an upgrade to One UI 7. In case you are confused—One UI 7 is Samsung's third-party UI for Android 15—this is more Samsung just steamrolling its latest batch of major software updates for all devices under a single branding. Still, the update itself is pretty significant and might improve the way you use your earbuds.

The core of this update revolves around greater control and customization of your listening experience. You will no longer need to navigate to a separate Galaxy Wearable application on their smartphone. Instead, essential sound controls are now integrated directly into the device's quick settings panel.

Samsung

Beyond basic adjustments, the Buds 3 series is also adding new "App sound settings." This feature allows you to define specific audio profiles for individual applications. You can, for one, set preferred equalizer and ambient sound levels for your music streaming app, a different configuration for video calls, and yet another for gaming. The Buds3 series will automatically apply these pre-set preferences when the corresponding app is launched, so you don't need to go around manually changing stuff.

Samsung is also improving the "Adapt sound" feature, which tailors your audio output to individual hearing needs and environmental conditions. The updated version promises enhanced clarity and accuracy—this might actually come relatively handy for calls and video consumption, according to Samsung. Details on the specific technical improvements are scant, but the focus is on providing a more personalized sound profile for each user.

Of course, as it tends to be the case these days with Samsung, there are new AI features as well. There's a new "Interpreter in Listening Mode" feature—this functionality allows users to hear translations of conversations directly through their earbuds. The system currently supports 20 languages and allows more natural and fluid cross-lingual communication. We would need to see how effective it is in real-world usage, though.

Another standout feature here is "Adaptive Noise Control", which promises to automatically adjust the level of noise cancellation based on the surrounding environment. This would presumably eliminate, or at least reduce, the need for users to manually switch between different ANC modes (e.g., high, low, or off) depending on their location. The earbuds intelligently adapt to the noise levels and attempt to provide a balance between noise isolation and awareness of your surroundings. Again, like with the other AI features, we'd need to see how effective it actually is. It could be a good thing to keep turned on, or it could be a complete toss-up.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 $104 $110 Save $6 The Galaxy Buds 3 are Samsung's everyday earbuds, offering high-end features without the premium price tag of the Buds 3 Pro. They include 11mm dynamic drivers, active noise cancellation, and impressive battery life. $180 at Samsung See at Verizon $104 at Amazon See at Best Buy

The features are now rolling out to Galaxy Buds 3 users. A lot of these features will be better if you're using a Samsung phone—after all, they're made to work firstly with Samsung hardware and software, even as they still work on other phones. So for the best experience, you'll probably want to get a Samsung Galaxy S25 or another recent Samsung phone. You'll see an update popping up on your Galaxy Wearable app soon, so keep an eye out for it.

Source: Samsung