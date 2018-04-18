You Can Still File Your Taxes Today

Good news if you missed yesterday’s US tax deadline: the IRS issued a 24-hour extension. You have until tonight to file on time.

An outage left millions of people were unable to file last night, according to The Washington Post:

A computer glitch at the IRS knocked offline the agency’s ability to process many tax returns filed electronically, a stunning breakdown that left agency officials flummoxed and millions of Americans bewildered. Senior government officials were at a loss to explain what happened, even as close to 5 million Americans were expected to try to file their taxes before the midnight deadline.

It looks like the site is up now, so file while you can. Don’t wait until midnight, okay?