

Spotify users can now download 10,000 tracks per device, with support for five devices. The previous limit was 3,300 tracks on three devices.

Spotify Premium users can download albums and playlists for offline listening, which is perfect for travelers, people who live in poor coverage areas, or anyone trying to cut back on data usage. The new 10,000 track limit, first reported by Rolling Stone, is so high the vast majority of people probably won’t even have to think about it.

The total amounts to 35,000 gigabytes of local storage, assuming the average song takes up 3.5 megabytes of space. Keep that in mind before you start downloading every album in sight, but otherwise enjoy listening to music without worrying about signal.

Our only question: if the limit is going to be this high, why have a limit at all? I can’t imagine many users are going to come up against this cap, but the minority of power users who do will be frustrated. And downloads save Spotify money by cutting back on bandwidth. Why not just get rid of the cap altogether?