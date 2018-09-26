We’ve known for a while that the latest update for Windows 10, codenamed “Redstone 5”, was going to be released in October, but now we have a nearly confirmed date: October 2nd, 2018, the same day that Microsoft is holding an event to talk about their new Surface products.

This is according to Windows Latest and ZDNet, who found a post on the MyDigitalLife forum from a person who found an XML file on Microsoft’s products page that referenced the date. If that sounds like a ridiculous game of phone tag, you’re right—but that’s how these things always work. The date makes sense anyway since Microsoft is going to be announcing other things that day at a big event.

So this means that Build 17763 will be the final version of Windows 10 October 2018 Update, assuming nothing else happens to break things.

New October Update? But What’s That Mean?

In case you weren’t already familiar with the details from our amazing series on What’s New in Every Major Windows Release, this new October 2018 update contains a ton of features for people who aren’t already on the Insider track, including but not limited to these:

There’s one small wrinkle that you should keep in mind before you install the update next week: if your computer is low on disk space, the October Update is going to fail to install. Basically, Windows Update doesn’t check to see if you have enough disk space to actually run the update, before running the update. If you think this seems silly, you’re right.

Don’t Feel Like Waiting? You Can Always Join the Insider Program

If you love living on the cutting edge, you don’t have to wait for Microsoft to release huge updates to Windows once or twice a year—you can simply join the Insider Program and you’ll get to test new features as Microsoft releases them. That’s how we learn about all the new features in advance.

Microsoft offers 3 different “Rings” to choose from, the fast, slow, and release preview rings, which will get the releases in that order. If you really want to be on the bleeding edge, you can sign up and choose the Fast ring, and you’ll get everything right away. If you need to actually use your PC, maybe you choose one of the other rings, but you’ll still get the new features well before anybody else does.

For the most part, the builds are relatively stable, but if you’re worried about that, definitely don’t choose the Fast ring. And it’s worth noting that if you want to revert from Insider Preview back to normal, you’re probably going to have to reinstall entirely. So don’t just get excited and click install. Maybe you run the Insider builds in a virtual machine.

Just make sure that you’ve got really good backups in case anything goes wrong.

