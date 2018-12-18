Microsoft’s Windows 10 October Update has had its fair share of issues, but now it’s widely available for all users. The thing is, you still may have to pull it manually. Here’s what you need to know.

The October 2018 Update, which is Version 1809, has been plagued with issues since its initial rollout—the worst of it was probably when it was accidentally deleting users’ files (oops). But it also broke network drives, borked Windows Media Player’s seek function, and did some janky stuff with Intel drivers.

Anyway, fast forward to today, and Microsoft has apparently fixed these issues. The update has been slowly rolling out to users in blocks to make sure that it has been stable along the way. Finally, you can have it today if you’re so inclined.

Note: Before pulling this update, we highly recommend checking what version of Windows 10 you’re already running. If it’s 1809, you’re already up to date and we discourage checking for updates as it can pull an unstable version of Windows.

To grab the update, you’ll need to jump into Windows 10’s Settings menu. Click the Start Menu and then the little cog icon.

From there, select Update & Security.

Click the Check for Updates button. At that point, the update should start pulling immediately. If it doesn’t, you can also try using Microsoft’s Update Assistant tool.

Like I said earlier, we wouldn’t normally recommend clicking the Check for Updates button as it can pull unstable Windows 10 updates thanks to Microsoft’s new update schedule. If you’re itching it pull 1809, however, this is the only way (outside of waiting for the update to automatically install, of course).

