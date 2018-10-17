Windows 10’s next update, codenamed 19H1 and due for release sometime around April 2019, will let you uninstall more of Windows 10’s built-in apps with a few clicks. Don’t want 3D Viewer, Groove Music, or Paint 3D? Uninstall them!

This feature was just added in build 18262 of the Windows Insider preview, available today for Windows Insiders in the fast ring. To uninstall one of these apps, you can soon just right-click its shortcut in your Start menu and select “Uninstall.” Here’s the full list of apps you’ll be able to remove, courtesy of Microsoft:

3D Viewer (previously called Mixed Reality Viewer)

Calculator

Calendar

Groove Music

Mail

Movies & TV

Paint 3D

Snip & Sketch

Sticky Notes

Voice Recorder

You can already uninstall some apps in this way today. Here are the apps you can quickly uninstall right now if you’re using the October 2018 Update or an earlier version of Windows 10:

Microsoft Solitaire Collection

My Office

OneNote

Print 3D

Skype

Tips

Weather

After you’ve uninstalled a built-in app, you can always reinstall it from the Store if you want it back.

Windows 10 has always let you uninstall the apps that Microsoft “automatically installs” on your PC. You can uninstall apps like Bubble Witch 3 Saga, Candy Crush Soda Saga, and FarmVille 2: Country Escape right now by right-clicking them and selecting “Uninstall.”

With Windows 10’s next update, Microsoft is giving you more choice over which apps you want installed. Some apps, such as Camera, Microsoft Edge, and the Store, are still essential parts of Windows 10 and can’t be removed.

If you don’t want to wait, you can uninstall almost all of Windows 10’s built-in apps today by running some hidden PowerShell commands. But Microsoft is finally making this easier for average Windows 10 users who just don’t want Paint 3D or other apps.

