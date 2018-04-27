Windows 10’s April 2018 Update Barely Squeezes Into April On Monday

The April 2018 update of Windows 10 will just barely come out in April, Microsoft announced today. You’ll be able to download it Monday.

We’ve got a complete list of everything new in the April 2018 update, and you should check that out if you’re curious. Highlights include the new Timeline feature, which shows activities on all of your Windows devices; nearby sharing, which is a sort of Airdrop for Windows; and quick pairing for Bluetooth devices.

This particular update was supposed to come out earlier this month but was delayed because of a bug. The release date was announced in a blog post today by Microsoft VP Yusuf Mehdi, which includes videos outlining the new features. Here’s Timeline, for example:

And here’s a look at Focus Assist:

Check out the full Microsoft post if you’d like to see more videos like that.