Finally: a Rubik’s cube that can solve itself. A maker named Human Controller built it in Japan, and you can see it in action right now.

There are two kinds of people in the world: people who can’t solve Rubik’s cubes, and people who can (and are really smug about it). If you’re in the first group, like I am, there is something very satisfying about seeing the puzzle solve itself. Check it out:

It’s hypnotic, right? I like watching it jump around. Here’s another video, this time with the creator holding the cube.

I could watch this all day, and would honestly consider spending money on one if it ever became a commercial product. Someone has to sell these eventually, right?

See more images of the project here (via Hacker News).