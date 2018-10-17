Starting today, Apple is allowing all US users to download a copy of every last bit of their data from the company.

This feature has been available for EU users since May, thanks to new GDPR mandates, but now the company has extended this courtesy to American users as well. This means you can now, just like with Google and Facebook, request a copy of all the information Apple has on you, ranging from your purchasing activity to iCloud bookmarks, and even your Apple Care support history.

The privacy push is part of Apple’s new data-retention policies, which are meant to keep users safer than before, pushing two-factor authentication as another layer of protection, as well as offering the ability to opt out of Apple’s target ads and notifications. Grabbing a copy of your data is exceedingly useful as well, especially if you want to remain mindful of what you’re sharing with organizations such as this one. Here’s how you can grab yours.

First, head to Apple’s Data and Privacy page, and you’ll be prompted to log in with your Apple ID and password.

After you’ve logged in, you’ll be presented with a range of options. Choose “Get started” under “Get a copy of your data” section, as that’s why we’re here, after all. Note the “Sign Out” option is at the top right of the screen if you need to change accounts at any time.

Next, you’ll see a screen that says “Get a copy of your data.” From here, you can select which data you’d like included in your “package” of info. You can select from anything including your App Store, iTunes Store, iBooks Store, and Apple Music activity to your iCloud information by scrolling down the page and checking off individual tick boxes. If you want everything, click the “Select all” option and scroll down the bottom to click “Continue.”

Next, you’ll be asked to choose a maximum file size for your data package. Your data will be distributed into multiple files of that size for each individual part of the package, if necessary. Once you’ve chosen your selection, click “Complete request.”

You’ll be taken to a “thank you” screen, and that’s it! From there, all you need to do is wait. Apple will let you know when the download is ready via email, and when it’s all good to go you can download your data as usual.

That’s it—you’re good to go. Keeping an eye on security and privacy practices like these is always a good idea, as you’re no doubt well aware of, but adding additional layers like this can never hurt.