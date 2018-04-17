Tube Is YouTube Without Any Attention Stealing Clutter

Web: Search for a video, watch that video, then get on with your life. That’s Tube, a third party website that strips YouTube back to basics.

My YouTube sessions has a tendency to…keep going. I watch one video, then another, then scroll through the comments, and then maybe another video and crap it’s midnight.

This doesn’t happen because I’m weak. I mean, I am weak, but that’s not the only reason this happens. YouTube’s entire interface is designed so I’ll spend as much time there as possible. It’s a trap.

Tube isn’t. There’s no recommended videos here. No comments either. There’s only search, and videos. It’s the perfect way to find something specific, watch it, and then do something else. I highly recommend it.

Tube via Lifehacker