Are you five pages into a seven page paper, with no time to spare? A stretched out font could pad things out for you, helping you reach that arbitrary page count.

Times New Roman was once the default font in Microsoft Word, and to this day some teachers and professors require students use it, for consistency. Times Newer Roman is a free font that breaks this idea.

RELATED: How to Install, Remove, and Manage Fonts on Windows, Mac, and Linux

It closely resembles Times New Roman, but the spacing is stretched so every character takes up between 5 and 10 percent more space. You can see this in action in the above screenshot: Times New Roman is on the left, Times Newer Roman is on the right. It doesn’t take long for Times Newer Roman to fill up way more space.

If you’re emailing your paper over don’t forget to embed the font into your Word document, because otherwise the font shows up on devices with Times Newer Roman installed. If you’re printing your paper, of course, you’ll be fine.

There’s a decent chance your professor will see right through this, because it’s not subtle. Don’t get into the habit of using Times Newer Roman for every paper, but keep it around for the rare occasion where you have no time whatsoever to fully pad a paper out.