This AI-Powered Polaroid Spits Out Childish Drawings Instead of Photos

Here’s a useless project for you: a Polaroid-style camera that prints out childish drawings of whatever you take a picture of.

Dan Macnish built exactly that using a nueral network, a thermal printer, and a Raspberry Pi, and the result is pure whimsy. Here’s Macnish writing on his personal blog:

One of the fun things about this re-imagined polaroid is that you never get to see the original image. You point, and shoot—and out pops a cartoon; the camera’s best interpretation of what it saw. The result is always a surprise. A food selfie of a healthy salad might turn into a enormous hotdog, or a photo with friends might be photobombed by a goat.

It’s not the most useful thing in the world, but I think it’s delightful, and kinda want one. Check out the full post for examples of what the pictures look like. There’s even a link to the Github project, so you can build one of these and send it to me.