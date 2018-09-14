Do you use Chrome’s Gmail Offline app to access your email offline? That app is shutting down on December 3, but you can still access Gmail offline on your computer.

For years using Gmail offline meant using a Chrome app with its own user interface. It wasn’t great, but it worked. It’s also no longer necessary: one of the best features in the new Gmail is the ability to use the full Gmail interface offline, without any app to install. It’s a pretty big improvement, and it doesn’t take long to enable.

In Gmail head to Settings > Offline, then check “Enable Offline Mail.” You can now use the full version of Gmail whether you’re online or off. You can configure how many days worth of email to include, and whether to include attachments.

This feature only works if you’re using the Chrome browser, but the old app was also a Chrome exclusive, so there’s no change on that front. There’s nothing worse than needing something from your inbox and not having access, so enable this now and enjoy the peace of mind.