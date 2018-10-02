SuperSU has long been a staple in the rooted Android community. For years, the process for getting a rooted handset was: unlock the bootloader, flash a custom recovery, install SuperSU. That’s just how it was.

SuperSU was originally created by famed Android developer Chainfire, who ultimately sold the app to CCMT back in 2015. He continued working with CCMT on the app until last year, when he ultimately hung up his hat and stepped away from the project for good. Up until this point, things have continued to tick along for SuperSU—until last night, anyway.

Seemingly out of nowhere, SuperSU has vanished from the Play Store. This appears to possibly be the end of a long, long life for one of Android’s most popular rooted apps—all of the app’s social accounts have been inactive for months (or longer) and the official forum is offline. It’s not looking good at this point.

There’s always the possibility that it could a mix up and the app could make a reappearance, but it could be in violation of some sort of Play Store policy. In the case of the latter, we may never see it again if it’s no longer in active development. At this point, it’s really just hard to call it.

Fortunately, it’s not the be-all-end-all it once was, and there are other—arguably better—solutions available at this point. The obvious choice here is Magisk, which is essentially an evolved form of root access and SuperSU all baked into one product.

Many users have already moved on from SuperSU to Magisk, but if you’ve been holding out on making the change, now may be the time to go for it. Magisk improves rooted system in nearly every possible way, so it’s really the way to go at this point anyway. Fortunately, we have a guide on how to get started, which should make the transition as seamless as possible. Godspeed.

