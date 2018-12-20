Steam’s Winter Sale is finally here with thousands of PC games on sale. It’s practically a holiday tradition at this point. The sale lasts two weeks, ending on January 3, 2019.

What is there to even say about Steam’s sales at this point? If you’re a PC gamer, you know how awesome they are. If you’re new to the whole PC gaming scene, you’ll find thousands of games on sale—from big-budget AAA blockbusters to awesome indie games you might not find anywhere else.

The sales should stay the same for the whole two-week period, so you can buy games whenever you like without waiting for a bigger sale. Steam advertises different sales on its front page every day, with some of today’s front-and-center deals being the Assassin’s Creed franchise for up to 67% off and zombie parkour simulator Dying Light for 60% off.

As usual, some of the sales on older games are especially huge. For just $2.99, you can own Valve’s Half-Life 2, Half-Life 2: Episode One, Half-Life 2: Episode Two, and Portal. That’s about 75 cents per game.

There’s also an “extremely cozy cottage” you can visit once per day for some free digital items. Steam’s website says these are “of varying usefulness,” and they include normal Steam items you can keep forever and other “knick-knacks.” Any knick-knacks will expire on February 2, 2019.

If you’re buying games from Steam, remember Steam’s awesome refund policy. If you don’t like a game or it doesn’t run on your system, you can get all your money back as long as you’ve played the game for less than two hours. You have to initiate a refund within the first two weeks after purchasing a game, however.

Other sites are competing with Steam’s winter sale, too. If you have Amazon Prime, Twitch Prime is giving away a bunch of free games, including Hotline Miami and its sequel. The Humble Store is giving away LEGO Lord of the Rings until December 22. And GOG has its own big sale, if you like your PC games DRM-free.