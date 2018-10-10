Stardew Valley is coming to iPhone, iPad, and Android. It’s the full single-player game with a new interface rebuilt for touch screens. And you can import save games from Windows PC or Mac.

If you haven’t played Stardew Valley, you should. It’s a charming and relaxing farming simulator that was clearly a labor of love for its developer.

Developer Eric Barone, also known as ConcernedApe, revealed the news on the game’s blog. As he explained, this is the full Stardew Valley available on Windows, Mac, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. It plays almost identically. The mobile version based on the latest version 1.3 of the game, which features a new night market.

Stardew Valley for mobile devices just has a new interface—user interface, menu, and controls—that’s been rebuilt for touch-screen gameplay. There’s also no multiplayer, which wouldn’t work too well on a phone anyway.

The mobile version will let you import save games from Stardew Valley on Windows PC, Mac, and Linux. Unfortunately, there’s no way to sync with your PC—you’ll just have to copy the game’s data over via iTunes. And, if you’re using mods in Stardew Valley on PC, that will cause problems when importing the save files. Mods are not supported.

Stardew Valley will cost $7.99 on the App Store with no in-app purchases when it’s released on October 24, 2018. The Android version is coming later, but there’s no official launch date yet.

