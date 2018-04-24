Spotify’s Free Tier Now Offers (Some) On-Demand Music on Mobile

Spotify’s free mobile version can now play songs on demand, provided the song you want is on one of your personalized playlists.

Spotify’s desktop version has long offered free users the ability to listen to whatever song and album you want, but the mobile version was always limited to shuffling playlists. That’s changing now.

Here’s Jordan Crook, writing for Tech Crunch:

With the new version, users can listen on-demand to whatever song they want, as many times as they want, as long as those songs appear on one of the 15 personalized discovery playlists like Daily Mix, Discover Weekly, Release Radar or Today’s Top Hits. In total, that’s around 750 tracks (>40 hours of music) that Spotify is serving up to users for on-demand listening.

It’s still nowhere near as flexible as the desktop version, but it’s a big improvement for free users. If nothing else the playlists might expose you to some new tunes. Give this a shot if you’re not already a Spotify subscriber.