Most apps are cheap—a buck here, couple bucks there. But on a long enough timeline, that little bit can add up to some serious dollars. A new app called Purchased Apps for Android can show you just how much.

Not that Google Play doesn’t have its own “here are all the apps you’ve spent money on” function (because it does), it’s just…not very good. When it comes down to it, you can see what you bought and sort that by date or alphabetically. And that’s pretty much all there is to that.

But if you’re looking for more sorting options or other details all wrapped up in a nice tidy package, Purchased Apps in your huckleberry. This free app will show you all the apps you’ve bought, then allow you to sort them by alphabetically forwards and backward, by date (or oldest to newest), and by price (including highest to lowest).

Purchased Apps goes beyond basic sorting options though, by even letting you break things down by category. There are tons of options in the menu, so you can see where most of your app purchases come from. Further, you can filter the options to show only installed or uninstalled apps, as well as a separate out full app purchases versus in-app purchases. It gets about as granular as an app of this type can get. It can even export a full list in CSV format.

While the app is free to download, it is ad-supported. If you’d like to get rid of those ads, you can donate anywhere between $2.99 and $9.99 to get rid of them. Then that will also show up in the app as an in-app purchase, like some sort of in-app inception or something. 🤔