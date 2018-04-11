Reminder: Removing “Void if Removed” Stickers Doesn’t Void Your Warranty

Tech companies aren’t allowed to void your warranty just because you removed a sticker—regardless of what that sticker might say.

That’s according to the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), who yesterday posted a press release warning car, phone, and video game console makers to stop using warranty terms that aren’t legally enforceable.

The sticker thing comes up, and it’s a good reminder: the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act of 1975 makes it illegal for companies to deny you warranty coverage for attempting repair yourself. Also in the release: companies can’t force you to buy first party parts as part of a warranty:

Unless warrantors provide the parts or services for free or receive a waiver from the FTC, such statements generally are prohibited by the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, a law that governs consumer product warranties. Similarly, such statements may be deceptive under the FTC Act.

RELATED: What Are “Right to Repair” Laws, and What Do They Mean for You?

We explored these issues while writing about right to repair laws, so read that to go more in-depth. And remember: in the United States you can remove stickers without losing your warranty.