Plover.io Quickly Shares Files Between Local Devices

Quickly transferring files from, say, a Mac to an Android is more complicated than it needs to be. Plover makes it simple for devices on the same network.

Airdrop makes file transfers easy, but only between Apple users. This means Windows and Android users can’t share files with Apple users, or even each other. Plover offers a simple alternative, and without the need to install anything.

Just head to Plover.io on both devices, and all local devices are assigned an animal. Drag your file to the animal you’d like to share with, or tap the animal and choose something using the dialogue. It’s that simple.

Files are uploaded to a third party server during transfer, but the About page claims to everything is deleted immediately. All the same, we’d think twice before using this for anything confidential.

Plover via Product Hunt