Plex is shutting down its plugin directory, but will continue to support manually installed plugins “for the foreseeable future.”

Plex’s plugin feature is increasingly buried, but gives users the ability to do things like watch YouTube videos. The plugin directory, however, is full of unmaintained and broken plugins, and it was only a matter of time until it was shut down.

RELATED: How to Add The Unofficial App Store to Plex

The change was announced in a blog post yesterday:

This was not a decision taken lightly, as [plugins have] been around for a long time, and we’ve had good times both writing and using them. But bluntly, hardly anyone uses them (less than 2% of users), the ancient protocol they use is a continued pain for clients to support, and if we were to build the feature again, we’d do it very differently in this day and age. For utility-type functionality, we love standalone apps like Tautulli and believe this is a better approach. But don’t panic—while the Plugin Directory will soon be gone, you can still manually install plugins for the foreseeable future.

Plex plugins can be found on the Plex forum, and installing them is straight forward. Download what you want, then drag the .bundle file to the Plugins folder on your Plex server. If you’re running it on Windows or macOS you can find the folder by clicking the tray icon and choosing the “Open Plugins Folder.”

You can make things even easier by setting up the unofficial app store, which offers a web-based interface for installing and updating a wide variety plugins. You’ll forget Plex dropped support for the official directory in no time.