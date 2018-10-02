Arcades, in most cities, are a distant memory, but you can relive over a thousand classic games right now thanks to The Internet Archive.

The site, which aims to preserve our digital past, offers a massive collection of emulated arcade titles, which you can play here (via OpenCulture.com). The collection currently includes 1,785 games, all emulated right in your browser.

RELATED: Re-Live 90s Computing In Your Browser Right Now

Highlights you might remember include The Simpsons, Rampage: World Tour, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time. But there are all kinds of titles here most gamers have never heard of—especially gamers in North America.

A large number of titles were added in the past month or so. Here’s Jason Scott, the curator of this collection, in a blog post about recent the new additions:

Advancements by both the MAME emulator team and the Emscripten conversion process allowed our team to go through many more potential arcade machines and add them to the site. The majority of these newly-available games date to the 1990s and early 2000s, as arcade machines both became significantly more complicated and graphically rich, while also suffering from the ever-present and home-based video game consoles that would come to dominate gaming to the present day. Even fervent gamers might have missed some of these arcade machines when they were in the physical world, due to lower distribution numbers and shorter times on the floor.

Take some time to dive into the collection…you might find something you loved before, or will love now.