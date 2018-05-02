Office 365 ProPlus Users Basically Already Have Office 2019

Office 2019 launches this year, but Office 365 Pro Plus users shouldn’t expect a bunch of new features.

In fact, Office 365 users have access to features right now that won’t be in Office 2019. Here’s Gregg Keizer, writing for Computerworld:

Microsoft will take the version of Office 2016 now available to Office 365 ProPlus users—that Office 2016 is different from what’s still sold as a one-time purchase of Office 2016—freeze the code, and call it Office 2019. Not surprisingly, though, even at the launch of Office 2019, Office 365 ProPlus will hold the advantage, Microsoft pledged. “Office 2019 will include some, but not all, features that have been released through Office 365 since September 2015 (when Office 2016 was released),” the firm said in a support document.

To be clear, anyone who currently uses the onetime purchase version of Office 2016 will notice “new” features if they upgrade to Office 2019. But Office 365 ProPlus users won’t, because they already have the latest features, including some that won’t make it into Office 2019.

It increasingly feels like Office 365 is the “real” version of Office, and the version available for onetime purchase is mostly an afterthought. I wonder how much longer Microsoft will even offer it.