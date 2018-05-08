Not Just Pixel: Here’s All the Phones That Can Get the Android P Beta Right Now

Android P’s beta drops today, and for the first time ever Google is supporting more than just Pixel devices.

Eleven devices in all can sign up for and install the beta right now. They are:

Google Pixel/XL

Google Pixel 2/XL

OnePlus 6

Essential PH-1

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S

Sony Xperia XZ2

Nokia 7 Plus, Oppo R15 Pro

Vivo X21/UD.

Here’s how to find out what model of Android phone you have, in case you’re not sure. We also have a guide to installing beta versions of Android that should be mostly accurate, but experienced users can head to this page and jump in right away. Have fun!